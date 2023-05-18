From Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, on Thursday, revealed that Igbo traders, especially those who reside in Lagos State, contribute trillions of naira to Nigeria’s economy annually.

Okonkwo spoke in Abuja, when members of Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, visited him in Abuja, to intimate him of recent developments in the Association.

Okonkwo is the Grand Patron of the Association that controls over 58 markers across Lagos State, predominantly controlled by people of South East extraction.

Okonkwo urged the Association to make their presence more prominent and publicise their contributions to the nation’s economy, in order to earn the needed respect.

He said: “You’ve done something worthy of emulation by electing your new executive members and INEC needs to emulate you. As your national grand patron, I didn’t interfere in your election. People in leadership should allow the people to chose who lead them.

“There are about 58 markets that make up this Association. And a larger number of your members are from the South East. You churn out trillions every year. This group needs recognition from the Government.

“For you to be appreciated, you need to let people see the wealth and money you bring to Lagos State. You need to give thus Association the recognition it needs across Nigeria. There’s nothing wrong in being a trader. I’m a trader and as a professor, I treat trade.

“Traders should be proud of themselves. Onitsha market has trained many billionaires. I’m a product of Onitsha market and we’re all over the world, making Nigeria proud.”