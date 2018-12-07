“APC is the shortest route for the Igbo man to be the president of Nigeria. PDP is starting afresh with a new person.”

Okey Sampson, Aba

Prince Benjamin Apugo is a Board of Trustees (BoT) and national caucus member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He speaks about the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari returning to power in 2019 and equally the chances of an Igbo man becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023 after the Buhari.

With the way things are going, are you sure that APC’s presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari will return to power in 2019?

Definitely, as far as I am concerned, he has no rival.

Even when Atiku Abubakar is there?

No, he has no rival; Atiku is an individual while PDP is a political party. People have rejected PDP and everybody in PDP seems rejected. I’m not talking about Atiku; I’m talking about PDP as a political party.

In a bid to capture Igbo land, Atiku picked Peter Obi as his running mate. Are you not worried that that could make PDP overrun the South East in 2019?

Well, you see Obi is a person; he alone did not make up Igbo land. Igbo is made up of groups and millions of people, if not that they always rate us low; I think we may be the second largest ethnic group in Nigeria. If you pick Obi as running mate, it does not mean you’ve picked the entire Igbo race. So, picking him as running mate is no threat.

Is the endorsement of Atiku by Ohanaeze not going to affect the chances of APC in Igbo land?

How many people are members of Ohanaeze? I’m not a member of Ohanaeze and so do many people. In fact 95 percent of the Igbo are not members of Ohanaeze, they don’t even know whether such a thing exists, they are only called Ohanaeze. What is the strength of the Igbo; can anybody in Ohanaeze tell you that? Do they even know the existence of Igbo man? So, let’s forget about Ohanaeze.

You’ve always advocated for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, now that Atiku has picked Obi as running mate, is the South East going to go the way of PDP or remain with APC to achieve that dream?

Look, we don’t need to think twice about that. APC is the shortest route for the Igbo man to be the president of Nigeria. PDP is starting afresh with a new person. We are already there, waiting for only four years. Do we need to be told? So, APC is where we have the chance, every man and woman should support Buhari and vote APC back to power.

It was reported recently that EFCC quizzed the former governor of the state, Chief T.A. Orji. But this was denied in some quarters. As a concerned Abian, what do you think happened?

Anybody can deny this, but the EFCC spokesman confirmed it. He said yes he was in their office, ‘there was petition against him, we have looked at it and it’s real. That is the first petition. ‘ Even people are calling now for the wife and son to be picked, so, what are we talking about? Can you cover what T.A Orji did in this state? Not when he is boasting that EFCC is in his pocket, we will find out where that his pocket is since he owns EFCC. If he owns the EFCC of today, he will not own the EFCC of tomorrow.

What does quizzing of T.A Orji by EFCC portend to the state?

It is not supposed to be a thing that one should remind any government that is fighting corruption. Any government that is fighting corruption should be able to call the past leaders to come and account for their stewardship, not to talk of this one that is visible, that you gave money to someone and you don’t see a stadium or a single road where he put the money.