From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) has told governor’s of the five South East states that most young people in the zone thirst for sacrificial leadership.

Deputy Secretary of ILT, Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko said the governors must be creative to address the pressing issues in the zone occasioned by the continued marginalisation of their people in the Nigerian system.

He opined that the only viable option for Nigeria today remains true federalism and devolution of power.

He urged urged the South East governors to work in unison for the overall interest of the region while they pursue restructuring of the polity.

He also challenged elders, senior clerics, traditional rulers and opinion leaders to search their conscience and begin to serve the zone.

“A new beginning is necessary. A new template is desirable. A template anchored on commitment to true federalism and devolution of powers to the federating units. A new tomorrow built on sincere leadership.

“South East leaders need to sit up now and redirect our tomorrow by correcting the mistakes of yesteryears. The key is to work together as a team. In that regard Uzodimma and Soludo must show leadership by bringing the new guys in Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi on board a stronger South East Governors forum. Not the kind where Okorocha and Obiano serially avoided meetings.

“The two-pronged agenda should be pursuing the restructuring of Nigeria and pressing for core infrastructural development such as boosting power supply, sea port in the region, railway services, especially East/West rail link, cargo dry port, export processing centre, functional international airport with cargo wing, etc.

“The anger in the soul of the younger generation should be enough to warn current leaders that the masses are angry and disappointed and that all is not well.

“The culture of leaders placing personal interest over group interest hasn’t helped the region since 1970. Leaders placing their individual political ascendancy over and above the welfare of the people, brought us where we are today.

“Does anyone really want to be reminded that we must change and mend our ways for the good of the land? For how long will the South East remain laughing stock in the land?

“In that regard, Peter Mba of Enugu is hereby reminded that over-confidence usually leads to avoidable errors. He should quietly firstly engage with the agitators in order to earn their confidence and trust and then get Mondays working again.

“Nwifuru of Ebonyi should know that without stamping his feet on the ground and asserting his authority, he’ll not succeed.

“Alex Otti of Abia should not burn enormous goodwill he is enjoying today by embarking on a fruitless unhelpful war with his predecessor. He should leave the last administration alone and transform Abia.

“He should face the enormous challenges facing Abians and really make a difference in the life of the long-suffering masses of Abia, instead of dissipating energy fighting the immediate past administration. The distractions may cost him the peace, tranquility and support he needs to succeed.

“Uzodimma of Imo should kindly ask himself: ‘What do my people want?, Am I working in line with the hopes and aspirations of my people?”. The answer he gets, will lead him to the truth.

Anambra’s Soludo has just learnt that leadership is not academic, and semantics is distant from reality. We advise him to seek group interest and work towards a united South East.

For the avoidance of doubt whatsoever, our people desire a restructured Nigeria built on true federalism and devolution of powers. Our people want infrastructural development that will grow the economy of the region. They also know that without our leaders working together, Ala Igbo will not make meaningful progress.

“Sacrifices must be made to salvage Ala Igbo,” Ukoh counselled.