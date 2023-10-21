From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo leaders in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have mandated the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to reach out to President Bola Tinubu with a view to securing the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ((IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

They lamented the intractable insecurity in the South East, noting that a parley with the President will engender definitive solutions to the issue.

The decision was reached at a meeting of select leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Northern Zone held in Abuja within the week.

Notable Igbo sons and daughters resident in Abuja attended the meeting including former Governors Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Okwesilieze Nwodo and Chris Ngige.

Others were Sen. Joy Emordi, Amb. Eddy Onuoha, Ken Emechebe and Chief Sam Obaji.

The meeting which was presided by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu also fixed 23rd -24th November, 2023, as new date for the Ohanaeze Northern Convention.

A communique released by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said that “The meeting expressed very deep concern over the insecurity in the South East and felt sad over the continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The President General was therefore mandated to immediately seek appointment for leaders to meet with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in respect of the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, amongst other security issues in the South East. “The members noted with satisfaction that the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has offered Amnesty to all the unknown gunmen who are hiding in the bush. To this end, Governor Uzodimma has promised to offer full employment to as many youths that denounce nefarious activities in Imo State. It is hoped that since Governor Uzodimma is the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, all the other South East Governors will key into the Amnesty programme.”

Another highlight of the Abuja meeting was that the President General announced the establishment of a “Committee for Reconciliation and Peace Building in Nigeria,” with Dr. Dominic Okechukwu as the Chairman while Dr. Joseph Ibekwe is the Secretary. The other members of the Committee will be announced later.

Also, Iwuanyanwu inaugurated the Ohanaeze Elders Council for Abuja and the Northern States of Nigeria. Headed by Ezeife, Chief Simon Okeke is his deputy while Prof. Charles Nwekeaku serves as the Secretary.

In addition, the President General called for the harmonization of the officers of the various factions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Abuja in order to produce a united peaceful executive body.