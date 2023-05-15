From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Department of Theatre and Film Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to host an International Conference on resilience against slavery to commemorate the 220th years of Igbos who were forcefully migrated to the United States for slavery, ‘known as ‘Igbo Landing.’

Dr. Ikechukwu Erojikwe, the convener of the conference and a senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, UNN disclosed this in Nsukka on Monday while briefing newsmen.

He said that the event, slated to hold from May 23 to May 24, 2023, in UNN will feature a stage play titled “Ikenga: The Dramatic Recreation of the Igbo Landing Story,” and an exhibition that would capture the events of 1803 in various dimensions.

Erojikwe recalled that Igbo Landing was the first black civil rights movement in human history. When in 1803, 75 Igbos were captured by slave raiders in the Otuoch/Aguilera area of Anambra State, through the Omambala River to Calabar, and then to the United States of America. At Dunbar Creek in Georgia, The Igbo captive said no to slavery and walked into the sea in mass suicide.

“The conference which will bring together academia, right activists, and public affairs commentators was aimed at exploring the Igbo worldview, spirituality, art, technology, science, and other concepts that will educate and inform the world on the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people.

“The conference will use a stage play titled “Ikenga: The Dramatic Recreation of the Igbo Landing Story,” and other exhibitions that would capture the events of 1803 in various dimensions which will enable participants to understand what transpired 220 years ago.

“This conversation on forced migration, slavery, and illegal migration will tell the story of the heroic deeds of our forebears, while the exhibition will preserve, promote and document this historical monument of our history,” he said.

The convener said further that Prof. Chima Korieh, of the Institute of African Studies, UNN will be the Keynote Speaker, while Prof. Damian Opata, UNN emeritus professor, and Prof. Water Hawthrone, a professor of history from Michigan State University, US will be among the Lead Paper presenters.

According to Erojikwe, the 2-day event will kick off on May 23 with exhibitions and a candlelight procession that will take place from UNN’s Arts Theatre to the Pavilion of Theatre and Film Studies for an evening of chants, poetry, and cocktails, while on May 24, there will be a courtesy visit to Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN.

He noted that partners in the project include the Institute of African Studies, Department of Theatre and Film Studies, Department of History and International Relations and Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN, Council for Igbo States in America, and Center for Igbo Studies, Dominican University, Chicago, among others.