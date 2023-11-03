From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, under the aegis of Coalition of Igbo Unions of Nigeria (CIUN) has cautioned governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, on the effects of the face-off with the northerners in the state.

The Igbo group condemned the move by the governor to forcefully evict northern businesses at the cattle market in the state. They warned that the action will have a negative effect on Igbo traders in the north and across Nigeria.

In a statement released in Abuja, signed by some of the leaders of the group, asked Governor Otti to; “rescind his ethnically-motivated outbursts and apologize to northern traders.”

The group claimed that the ultimatum given by Governor Alex Otti to the northern business owners have greatly increased the already tensed socio-political atmosphere in the country.

Signed by the Chairman, Obinna John Okoroafor, secretary, Udoka Onwuka and Public Relations Officer, Maduabuchi Ibe Madu, the group condemned; “the indiscriminate demolition of shops and residential homes and demand that alternatives be provided for our northern brothers without delay.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing crisis at the Abia Cattle Market situated in Umunneochi LGA of Abia state. While we acknowledge the importance of security of lives and property of all Nigerians living in every part of the country, we strongly condemn and disassociate ourselves from the ethnic profiling being perpetrated by Governor Otti against our brothers from northern Nigeria doing business at the Umunneochi cattle market.

“This is because the thoughtless move by Otti to forcefully eject the northern businesses at the cattle market will have a negative boomerang effect on Igbo traders in the north and across Nigeria.

“We have carefully observed that the ‘vacate the cattle market’ ultimatum issued by Governor Otti have greatly increased the already tensed socio-political atmosphere in the country,” the group noted.

They charged the security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing the menace of kidnapping and criminality in Umunneochi, Abia State and Nigeria in general.

“We remain Nigerians and are committed to the actualization of a peaceful and just environment for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion or tribe.

“To ensure stability and peace, we are giving Otti, 48 hours to immediately rescind his outbursts and apologise to northern traders who have cohabitated peacefully with their host communities hitherto,” the statement read.