From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Towards a lasting peace and tranquillity in the area, Igbo-Eze North local government council, Enugu state has announced the creation of a special office for security and youth matters.

Chairman of the local government, Prince (Engr) Ejike Itodo who made the disclosure yesterday during the local government prayer/security summit held at the council headquarters pavilion in Ogrute, Enugu Ezike said that such special office will take care of youth matters and security issues in a confidential manner that would take far-reaching effects towards addressing the challenges of security breaches and youth restiveness in the area.

The council chairman who bemoaned various losses in both economic, manpower and social resources which the council area suffered in the past owing to the skirmishes and unwarranted actions of some criminal elements in the area admonished all to embrace the mantra of forgiving the past and forging ahead to a united and prosperous Igbo-Eze North.

He reiterated the fact that no meaningful development and progress can thrive in an atmosphere of strife, insecurity and killings and called on the youths to embrace a positive turnaround for good where they can be engaged in various productive ventures.

He thanked Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah for his massive support to Igbo-Eze North on security matters and his determination to jumpstart another era of prosperity and development in the state through various initiatives in the last 100 days of his administration.

“The governor has always been responsive on any security issue in Igbo-Eze North. We don’t have enough resources to support the security operatives in Igbo-Eze North but because the governor has been there for us, we’ve been able to achieve a lot. We came here in one mind and accord to put a stamp to our resolution to lasting peace and security in Igbo-Eze North. Everyone knows the essence of peaceful coexistence anywhere in the community talk more of a local government where brothers and sisters reside. It is the bedrock of development and we thank God that a new dawn is here with us” he said.

Earlier in a speech, the Summit Facilitator, Barrister Richard Ekeh who appreciated the various stakeholders cutting across all sectors of the society who attended the programme said the summit marks a day of covenant for peace and return to normalcy in Igbo-Eze North. He said the behind-the-scenes consultations done prior to the summit recorded tremendous success and addressed some salient issues that led to security breaches in the area before now.

The summit was attended by political office holders, traditional rulers, youth bodies, market unions, town union leaders, security chiefs, and women’s groups, among others.