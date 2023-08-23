From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ambassador Jean Pillard has recalled how the Igbo people in Nigeria contributed to the culture and history of the Caribbean.

Pillard, who spoke that at the AVID conference in Dallas, Texas, recently, noted that during Haiti’s darkest times, the Igbos contributed their strength and courage to the struggle for freedom against an adversary who defeated many armies in Europe.

According to him, Napoleon Bonaparte’s first defeat was not at the battle of waterloo in 1815, but was won by enslaved Haitians led by Jean – Jacques Dessalines at the Battle of Vertières on November 18, 1803.

The envoy encouraged the Igbos to deepen their oneness and commitment and that they should let their convictions and pride propel them forward.

He said: “Today, we assemble as a force woven from the fabric of our intertwined history, tightly knit by the threads of unyielding strength, solidarity, and unwavering determination.

“It is an honor to stand before you, not merely as a former Haitian envoy to the United Kingdom, but as the bearer of a narrative that echoes through the ages – an epic tale that forges an unbreakable link between the shores of Haiti and the homeland of the Igbo people.

“In the accounts of the transatlantic slave trade, the heartbeat of our African ancestors echoed across continents.

“From the shores of West Africa to the distant Caribbean and Americas, our people were brought to lands unknown, their cultures intertwined in a journey of pain and perseverance.

“In Haiti, beneath the French rule, a convergence of diverse tribes interweaved, and among them, the Igbos stood tall as a beacon of resilience.

“Their story, their suffering, and their courage offer a resounding testament to a people unwavering in rejecting the shackles of external dominion or any form of subjugation.

“During Haiti’s darkest times, the Igbos contributed their strength and courage to the struggle for freedom against an adversary who defeated so many armies in Europe, none other than Napoleon Bonaparte.

“Together with other enslaved people, they sparked a fire in every heart. They united to impose an amazing defeat on the mighty French army.

“Don’t believe anyone who tells you that Napoleon’s first defeat was at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. It was won by enslaved Haitians led by the indefatigable Jean – Jacques Dessalines at the Battle of Vertières on November 18, 1803. And the courage, unity, and unyielding spirit of the Igbo people were at the very heart of that struggle, powerfully, affirming the truth that unity can turn the extraordinary into reality.

“In the past year, I had the honor of joining a remarkable AVID delegation led by Dr. Onyia.

“Together, we embarked on a transformative journey, delving into the intricate and diverse mosaic of the Haitian cultural heritage.

“Amidst the many marvels that greeted us, none left a more profound impact than the Citadelle Laferrière. Perched at an elevation of 3000 feet, it is an imposing fortress that stands resolute, a testament to unity, determination, and universal freedom.

“Erected in 1805, it emerges as a resolute proclamation, bolstering the nation against the looming specter of French resurgence.

“In the sacred courtyard of the Citadelle, Dr. Onyia and his team encountered a concealed narrative: an array of bronze cannons, each carefully numbered, and adorned with the Iconic Igbo emblem – a star akin to the Star of David, and a central round hole, later identified by Professor Osuagwu as MPATA – OZO, the Octahedral Noble Stool. In that instance, we were made aware of our interwoven legacy.

“The Igbos, our brethren, were somehow part of our own national story. The evidence was here in our most famous monument.

“Yet, this tale, a testament to our united might, had remained veiled in silence, obscured within the records of the time.

“It is our duty, as custodians of this legacy, to cast aside the shadows of the past and acknowledge the bonds which hold the Igbo people within the struggle for our freedom. We owe that to our ancestors.

“Together, in our day, we must seize the pen of history and inscribe the untold chapters of our shared journey.

“For more than two centuries, the towering Citadelle monument is not solely a stone fortress; it stands as a radiant torch of liberty for all mankind, an emblem of the formidable resilience our forebears envisioned.

“So, let our voices rise, let our spirits soar, and let our commitment to unity resound through time. As we stand united, as we unveil the hidden chapters of our shared story, let our conviction and pride propel us forward.