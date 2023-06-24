From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A new Zonal Coordinator (ZC) has been appointed for Benin Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by the national leadership of ASUU.

He is Comrade Monday Lewis Igbafen, the immediate past Chairperson (IPC) of ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma.

He takes over from Comrade Fred Esumeh who has successfully served out two tenures as ZC of Benin Zone of ASUU.

The Benin Zone comprises the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba- Akoko, Federal University of Petroleum and Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Olusegu Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

As a ZC, Comrade Igbafen is to coordinate the activities of the Union in the seven (7) universities.

Comrade Igbafen will bring to bear his vast experience in union activism in his new assignment, having served in various committees at the national level of the union.

He has also served as Secretary, Vice Chairperson and Chairperson of the ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma chapter.