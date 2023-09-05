From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The acting Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun has set up a seven-man Panel of Inquiry to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a police cadet, Sulaiman Jika at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The panel has four day deadline to conclude investigation and submit its report to the IGP.

The panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police(DIG), in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Abiodun Alabi, has the Assistant Inspector-General, Training and Development, Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, Fom-Pam Joseph, CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; a representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IG, ACP Idris Abubakar as members.

Egbetokun also ordered the panel to furnish his office with a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations within four days, commiserated with the family, relations of the deceased and the academy community, saying that he was deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known in a statement reads;

"Furthermore, the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time, assuring that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case".