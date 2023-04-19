It was a solemn assembly. It was the day heaven and earth kissed. It was a meeting to celebrate a saint returning to heaven.

That was exactly what happened yesterday when family, friends, associates and well-wishers of former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, gathered for the service of songs of their wife and mother, Mrs. Ifeoma Ada Kalu (nee Menakaya), who died on April 2, at 61.

The glorious service, which was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos, had in attendance the executive chaiman of The Sun Publishing Company Limited, Neya Kalu; the vice chairman, Mr. Emeka Abone Nnokwa; the managing director, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; fashion tycoon, Mr. Mai Atafo; and former Nigerian footballer, Ogbonna Kanu, among others.

In his sermon, the parish priest, Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan, admonished the congregation to live a worthy life like the deceased. He noted that she was an industrious, compassionate and devout Christian who lived her life in service to God and humanity.

With the topic captioned “The hope of resurrection,” and Bible reading taken from Romans 14:7-12, Rev. Fr. Olaitan urged everyone to live a life of humility, courage, virtue and purity.

He said: “Jesus came to give us life even after death. As believers of Christ, we should believe in the resurrection power. We don’t have to weep or mourn like people who do not have faith and hope in God. The life of Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu was one to be grateful for.

“She has finished her purpose on earth and is now called to glory by God Almighty. It is left for us who are still living to continue the race of righteousness. I plead with us and the church to remember the Kalus and Menakayas in collective and individual prayers.”

Speaking at the service, a relative, Mrs. Nkechi Agu said the demise of Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu was a great loss to the Kalu and Menakaya families, adding that they should take solace in God as she lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

She said: “Well, all we have to do is thank God for her life when she was with us. Nothing more. We pray for her peaceful soul to rest in God’s bosom. We also pray for God’s comfort upon the entire family. She will be remembered, that is a fact.”

Describing the decased as a hospitable woman and personality who was loved by many, Mr. Bernard Anyanwu said: “Truly, death is a definite action that is mandated for every human being. The fact is that, no matter how long someone spends on earth, the person will surely be missed when death calls. Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu will be greatly missed by those who love her. Her smiles, her friendliness is something we will always miss. However, it is God’s will to take her home and, as the priest advised during his sermon, we will always be grateful that we had the opportunity to know her, get close to her and were impacted by her.”

In his tribute, former Nigerian footballler, Ogbonna Kanu, said: “The Kalu family is a special and unique family to us. We have to stand by them at this time of grief, to give our support and comfort. She was a treasured gift to the family and friends. Now that she is no more, it is only right to offer our prayers.”

The service ended with remarks by Neya Kalu, who thanked everyone for taking out time to attend the service of songs.

She said: “On behalf of my family, I thank everyone who made it to the service. It’s been a busy period for us. In all, we are grateful to God for the grace and success of all the activities.”