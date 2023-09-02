…Reveals how she met the first class monarch

By Christy Anyanwu

Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, is the founder of Africa Fashion Week London, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and the co-founder of Africa Fashion Week Brazil. She is also the CEO of the Adire Oduduwa Textile Training Hub.

With her reputation as an amiable, hardworking and unassuming personality right from the days when she ran her Rukkies Fashion Stores in Lagos, it is intriguing how she is faring in her new role as Olori of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The queen also spoke about her 13th Africa Fashion Week, London, billed to hold in the United Kingdom next month. Excerpt:

What are the things you did before that you don’t do now because you are a queen?

I do everything I used to do. I go to KFC, I buy boli along the road, and I still eat boli and epa (groundnut), but now in a refined and defined manner. When it comes to my work, I still work. I tie Adire; I do my fittings on my designers. When we went to Brazil for Africa Fashion Week, immediately we got there, right from the airport, we went straight to the fitting venue and I was fitting the models. People were amazed. I told them, it’s my job and I have been doing it for years and I can’t just stop because I’m a queen.

How do you spend your day now, is it different from the days we called you Rukkies?

My days are usually the same, unless I have events I have to attend, maybe with His Majesty or I represent him there. My day is always normal. If I’m not in Ife doing Adire, I’m in Lagos selling fabrics at Culture 23/10 with my partner, Morsi, selling the fabrics, marketing it, making sure that the staff behave well. I just do my normal day-to-day operations.

Do you love being a queen?

I was a princess before, I’m now Queen Supreme. Being a queen has its own perks and disadvantages as well. There was one day, after a hard day’s work, I was hungry and I went to KFC. Normally, I would go there and eat my chicken and it is fine and all right, but on this pleasant afternoon, I was just eating my chicken at KFC and they told me that, Olori, you can’t be eating chicken anyhow ooo, before they now put you on social media. These days, any little thing, you are on social media. I make sure I don’t bring any negative impact or negativity to the throne because I have to also bear in my mind that it’s also the throne of my own forefathers. My number one priority for now is to ensure that I protect the legacy of the throne.

How was life growing up?

I grew up in London and Nigeria. I was born in London then I came back to Nigeria to finish my education in Lagos and Akure. Then I went back to London to study law. After studying law, I came back to Nigeria to establish my business, which I started at Opebi and expanded to Surulere and Lagos Island. I am grateful. Life has been good. It is a process. I worked hard. I met my husband, His Imperial Majesty, through the Africa Fashion Week platform when I was looking for sponsorship to start the African Fashion Week Nigeria, between 2012/2013. That was how we met. We were in a business relationship before it transpired into marriage. First, it was business. It was through the work of my hands that I met His Imperial Majesty. I had always wanted to do fashion when I was growing up, but fashion was not seen as a reputable profession, even up till now. Some parents kick against their kids studying fashion. So, I studied law and law has helped me. Now, if I want to go into a contract, I always make sure I read between the lines. I have to read thoroughly before I sign. After my law degree, I came back to Nigeria, set up Rukkies Fashion, from 2001 to 2010. Early 2011, I started Africa Fashion Week London.

What should the world expect in this year’s Africa Fashion Week London?

It’s our 13th year this year. It had its ups and downs. My media friends have been very important to the growth of the brand and that’s how we’ve been able to sustain it. This year is our 13th year and we are infusing a few more things. Day one, we are having a UK-Africa trade expo. It is beyond a fashion trade expo and it is going to highlight the value chain of the entire fashion industry. It also goes beyond just showcasing fashion on the runway. There will be speakers talking about cotton and textile of Nigeria and Africa as a whole, and there’s going to be a discussion on how hair and beauty influence the fashion scene, and the impact that the Diaspora has on Africa. There’s going to be talk on commerce and culture. The keynote speaker is the Ooni of Ife. We’re going to have different delegates from different Nigerian states attending. Delegates from Trade and Investment, South Africa, and Nigeria, as well as some state governors.

If there’s re-incarnation, would you still marry the Ooni of Ife?

I think so. He’s a nice, kind-hearted king with a large heart. Yes, I would marry him. And you don’t get many men like that around.