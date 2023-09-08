From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has vowed to deal with any member of the Committee saddled with distribution of Federal Government’s palliative.

He said anyone found wanting would be shown out of the administration.

Idris, who spoke during his 100 days briefing with newsmen, traditional rulers and stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, insisted that his administration would be just and fair to the people and the state in the utilisation of resources.

“This administration is the administration of justice and fair play. We would make sure we do justice to resources that are coming to the purse of the state.

“On the distribution of assorted grains, we have constituted a committee, the same way we did when we distributed fertilizers worth N2.8 billion to our farmers.

“This committee is going to be a powerful committee and I want to implore the members to ensure they do justice in the course of distribution of these grains to the masses of this state.

“This administration will not hesitate to deal with people entrusted to distribute these grains, assorted grains, who divert them. They will be shown a way out.

“Anybody that we found denying our people what they deserve to get would be shown the way out. Like I always say, we would try as much as we can to do justice to the people of the state.”

He acknowledged the support he had received from traditional rulers, stakeholders, security agencies and party members and disclosed that his administration would evenly distribute capital projects across the headquarters of each of the four emirates.

He explained that his administration would soon award contracts for the rehabilitation of general hospitals across the state with modern equipment and also ensure that the problem of potable water is resolved.