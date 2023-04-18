From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, SAN, has said that the success recorded in the just concluded election in Kebbi was a result of purposeful leadership exhibited by Governor Atiku Bagudu in steering the affairs of the state.

Malami stated this in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a congratulatory visit to Bagudu over the declaration of Dr Nasir Idris of the APC as the new Governor- elect of the state.

He said the visit was to felicitate with Bagudu over the victory of party’s governorship candidate, Dr Idris at the just concluded April 15 supplementary election in the state.

Malami also wished the governor more successes in his political journey.

According to him, “We also congratulate the governor -elect, Dr Idris and the entire people of the state for entrusting Idris with the mandate to govern them and for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in the state,” Malami said.

In his remarks,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu described Malami as among people very rare nowadays to find.

He stressed that the success story of APC both at National and State level would not be complete without mentioning the name of Malami.

“Malami has curved out a niche for himself in the annals of history. We are proud to be associated with sterling achievements of Malami, and pray Almighty Allah to make the minister more active and stronger in all his endeavours,” he said.

The Minister of Justice and his entourage thereafter proceeded to the residence of Governor Elect Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu to rejoice with him over his victory at the just concluded election.

The Justice Minister was accompanied on the visit by the State Secretary of the Campaign Council Alh Abubakar Usman Gotomo, Member elect of Suru Local Government Constituency Barrister Faruku Maisudan, Khadimiyya National Treasurer Muhammad Bello Nasarawa, Khadimiyya Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, Personal Assistant to the Minister Barrister Nafiu Yakubu Lugga, and Asst Admin Secretary Surajo Kasimu Argungu.

Others includes Mal Abubakar Sudan, KPG Founder Barrister Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami as well as Mal Yusuf Musa Bingi amongst others.

Special prayers was offered to thank almighty Allah over the victory recorded.