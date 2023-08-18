Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has urged for more support and special intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Zamfara State over the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area.



The Governor made the plea on Friday when he visited the headquarters of NEMA in Abuja.

A press statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the visit was in line with the Governor’s commitment to exploit any possible opportunities for the benefit of the people of Zamfara.

The statement noted that that the Governor was the NEMA Director- General, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, received the Governor in company of some senior officials of the agency.

According to the statement, “as part of his efforts to make Zamfara State better, Governor Dauda Lawal visited the National Emergency Management Agency seeking more support and special interventions from the agency.

“The Governor acknowledged that Zamfara State has had certain level of interventions from NEMA in the past, in terms of regular interventions and empowerment support aimed at restoring human dignity to the displaced persons.

“He pleaded with the Director General to do more for Zamfara, considering the economy of the state, where the effects of banditry have devastated the agricultural sector, markets, and productivity.

“Governor Lawal explained further that Zamfara State needs Federal Government’s interventions, especially from agencies like NEMA, to complement the much that the state government can do.

“The special intervention cut across food and non-food items, skill acquisition and empowerment tools, mental health and mental trauma specialists, field trauma, units among others.”

Responding, the NEMA Director-General thanked Governor Lawal for the visit.

He pledged to continue to respond to the distress of the people of Zamfara State.

“You are here to partner with us, to collaborate with us and NEMA is opening the handshake of that partnership and collaboration,” the statement said.