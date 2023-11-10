The Commissioner Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hon. Aondowase Kunde, has disclosed that the Federal Government would build over 200 units of cluster homes for Internally Displaced Persons,(IDPs), in eight vulnerable Local Government Areas of the state.

The LGs include Makurdi, Guma, Gwer West, Ukum, Logo, Agatu and Konshisha, adding that the State is collaborating with development partners to also complement FG’s efforts.

The Commissioner disclosed this on Friday while speaking to newsmen in his office in Makurdi.

Kunde appreciated the federal government for flagging of the construction of the resettlement houses and expressed joy at the visit of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, saying she brought hope to the IDPs in the state.

“We have the approval of the Tiv Area Traditional Council, (TATC), as well as the IDPs to build cluster homes for them. It will give opportunity for government to take care of them better especially in provision of amenities like electricity, hospitals, markets, security and schools.

“On the number of displaced persons in the state, we are partnering with International Organization For Migrants, (IOM), to get the actual figure. They have finished with Logo and Makurdi, they are moving to Ukum and Guma.

“We have identified 21 camps in the state. We also identified a new camp in Ukum where we will send relief materials in the coming week. Most of the IDPs are scattered and living with relatives. We are also taking steps to ease the pains of those they are staying with”, Kunde said.

The Commissioner stressed that the state Government has stressed that stringent measures are been put in place to ensure the distribution of palliatives in the state.

He explained that the delay in distributing the palliatives is to avoid incidents of vandalism as is the case in most states.

Kunde said as soon as the State government gets delivery of the last batch of palliatives, it will commence distribution.

“We will take delivery of the items soon. We are taking steps to avoid that palliatives are not vandalized”, he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Emmanuel Antswen stated that the media intends to seek synergy with the Ministry to develop the state.