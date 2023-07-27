From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governed said it has recorded over 1000 new Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) in the state while over 20 children have been given birth to in the camps in the last one month.

State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia disclosed this disclosure on Thursday while flagging off the distribution of relief materials to the IDPs at the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA) secretariat in Makurdi.

Alia said, “there are a thousand plus that came in newly about two days ago and remember the dangers that it poses on some of these camps is that almost on a daily basis women are giving birth.

“In the last one month alone, we recorded the birth of about 20 children in just one camp. So just imagine the other camps put together,” he said.

“In one of the camps which is said to unofficial, we discovered that there were 14,000 people in that camp. And just two days ago, they recorded another 1000 new comers.”

Alia, who is the National Chairman of Palliative Committee set up by the Federal government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, assured that all segments of Nigerians; not just the students, not just the civil servants but everybody is going to be included in the work plan.

“So what the Federal Government is doing is going to envelope every other Nigerian, so they (IDPs) are not going to be left out. But remember, the primary input is to ensure they (IDPs) go back home.

Alia decried that SEMA only existed as a mirage as it did not affect positively on those who were supposed to be touched, saying now is a new dawn of setting a pace on how the Government should function and work for the people.

He admonshed the management of SEMA to ensure that all IDPs are given good attention saying “I was in the camps on Wednesday and was amazed to discover the number of my brothers and sisters who are suffering what they never bargained for.

“What started and brought them to the camps is what they never thought about in their lives; the insecurity, man’s heartlessness to a fellow man. Benue is a peaceful state and we cannot allow some few ingrates to destroy the image of the State.

“It remains my priority to resettle them to their homes and we will not settle for less than this. So, I appeal to everyone to support us to enable the IDPs go back to the homes they know.

“To the agency, it is your duty to ensure that equity and justice are applied in distribution of relief materials to the IDPs. All unofficial camps are now official and must be reached, ” he declared.

The Governor appreciated all donors for their monetary and material donations and assured that the items will be judiciously to the persons of concerns.

“They do not have shelter, water and food. Ensure that what you take out to the camps is never diverted at all. Am going to speak to the security agencies wherever you see these donations in any other place be it in Kano as it was done in the past, you will be in danger.

The Executive Secretary, SEMA, Terna Iorpuu, said on assumption of duty on 7th June, 2023, he visited all the camps and discovered that their situation was deplorable.

“I discovered that certain camps were declared official and others unofficial and I quickly changed the status of these camps particularly Ortese. I also, discovered that SEMA was not run as a government agency.

“The agency was grossly under-staffed as humanitarian response demand staff and capacity to handle the camps. 88 new staff have been posted to all the camps in the State.

“SEMA has received intervention from National Emergency management Agency, NEMA, Engr. Sylvanus Garasha who donated 150 bags of 25kg of rice, 52 of 100kg of beans and 200 pieces of mattresses.

“The Federal Ministry of Internal Waterways has also, sent N5 million to SEMA awaiting other materials. NEMA zonal office Jos is giving nine trucks of palliatives for Benue State including beans, yams and other assorted food and non food items.

“Today we are sharing food items to nine official and five unofficial camps. Report to mitigate the impending flood is ready”, he said.