Now, that I have started this, they would be very willing to partner with me so that they could fund various groups. I think that is very interesting and exciting. However, with regards to what my peers are doing, I don’t look at what others are doing. I am hoping that this will challenge and awaken the spirit of giving back in everybody because a lot of people don’t like to give back, not until they see progress being made. That is why this initiative gives back sustainably. Rather than just carrying a carton of Indomie or whatever it is to you. We are interested in training and partnering with people in order to create an opportunity that will help them fend for themselves. We are looking at sustainable developmental programmes.

What inspired you to go into this initiative? I have been inspired mainly by my family. They were always very keen on giving back to the less privileged. I have a lot of people in my family including those that are well to do and those who just have enough to take care of themselves, will go out of their of ways to help people around them and I thought that was very important. So, when I was growing up, we had always done some projects just by ourselves to the communities. My mother was president of the Lions Club. My father was always trying to figure out what young businesses or entrepreneur he could help or fund. So I took a note from them as they were huge examples for me. What are some peculiar challenges you have encountered while doing this? It has really not been easy. The first challenge was just getting things done because in Nigeria something that is supposed to take one week, can take three months. So registering the organisation and dealing with people has been a challenge. Another challenge was getting people to open doors for us. Nonetheless, persistence has kept me going. I kept writing to organisations and if they didn't answer me, after two weeks I will write again and on and on, till they answer me. Unfortunately, there are many people in between that would always want to stop you from doing what you are doing. A lot of people are cynical and there is lots of apathy. That's another reason for this project. So, getting things done was another big issue. In the beginning, I had money in dollars because I was being paid in dollars when I first came to Nigeria but when you start paying for things and yet you don't achieve anything from it, it gets frustrating. For example, after you transport your entire team to Bauchi State, and the person you had booked an appointment and was supposed to interview was not available for the interview. It is crazy. I had to get a hotel in Bauchi for myself and the six people that flew with me. We were in the hotel in Bauchi for two days before we could get the man to interview. So because of little things like keeping to time of appointment and unpredictable nature of people as well as other unforeseen circumstances, you spend more than you had budgeted for. It even got to a point where funds that were set aside for shooting other episodes were used for the episodes that we were still shooting. That was when I had to reach out to family and friends. Now, we are using crowdsourcing platforms to expand on this initiative all over the world. We are opened to a wider audience and to people who are into investments and are looking for something like this to put their funds in. Also, starting this was very difficult because from the beginning I had a lot of capital from the Investment banking but I also know that it is important to find a way to generate funds. How soon is the programme airing and where? The TV episodes start from next year. We couldn't start it this year because my bosses have said we need to launch the project first, before it starts airing. Apparently, we have to start showing in the new quarter. So, it makes sense to just start from the beginning of next year. We would have 13 episodes a year. We would have one episode every month, and the final one which encompasses all the episodes for the year. What makes your project different from others? Our unique selling point is that a lot of people are coming up with initiatives that are geared towards helping various sectors and fields in the society but this one is not just measuring those initiatives. It is also documenting those initiatives. I am not necessarily giving back. I am documenting people that have given back to the society using the media as a tool. So, it is completely different. What lessons have you learnt during this process? I have learnt that it is not easy to do anything. It is very easy to get discouraged along the way. I have learned that if you are persistent and focused on your passion, it is easier for you to stay. And this has definitely changed my life because rather than go partying and shopping all the time, I finally feel that I have a purpose. I have something that I have been given to do, where I can help other people. My focus and priorities have changed. I have scaled down on lavish vacations because I feel that I have to save a lot of money for my project and I have got to learn a lot along the way. What is your advice to young people? I would advise them not to give up on themselves and their dreams neither should they be discouraged because anything is possible. It is hard but it is achievable. Life is hard and has hit me but my goal is to make a difference.