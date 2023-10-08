… says girls, young women account for over 50 percent global population living with HIV.

From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A global Non Goveenmwnt Organization, (NGO), AIDS Healthcare Foundation, (AHF) Nigeria, has rolled out plans and activities to commemorate International Day of the Girl Child, (IDGC) 2023.

AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr Echey Ijezie, in a statement signed by AHF Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, and made available to Daily Sun, said this year’s events will hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and Waru community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) on October 11, 2023.

Ijezie said the activities will, among others, feature distribute free sanitary pads to girls “as is our culture to promote safer menstrual health management and in reinforcing the advocacy for improved access to sanitary pads for girls, especially those from indigent homes.

‘’AHF’s consistency in commemorating the IDGC is predicated upon the need to bring awareness to the challenges young women and girls face, including unequal access to employment and education opportunities, as well as increased barriers to healthcare compared to their male counterparts,” Dr Echey Ijezie said.

He said the day is observed annually on October 11, to celebrate girls and allow advocates to draw attention to the many challenges the girl child must overcome as “girls and young women worldwide account for over 50 percent of all people living with HIV.

“They are also among the more than 500 million people enduring period poverty, including harmful stigma and inadequate access to hygiene products and proper facilities that hinder their success.”

According to him, the International Day of the Girl Child will be commemorated with “Amplify Her Voice” while the events will be used to highlight the unique challenges girls and young women face in their daily lives.

“Under the theme, “Amplify Her Voice,” the event aims to empower girls to take control of their lives and health and urge government leaders to promote programmes and policies that create equality for young women and girls.

“Advocates will address menstrual health management, age-appropriate comprehensive sexual education, and reinforce the importance of girls staying in school, avoiding unplanned pregnancy, building life skills, and other vital issues affecting their health.”

The statement also read that AHF Nigeria’s “Amplify Her Voice” event will include a lecture and interactive conversation about how young girls and boys can best guarantee their wellbeing through responsible behaviors, building leadership and life skills and strategies to staying focused on life goals.

“Participating schools shall converge at Community Secondary School, Aka, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, where government officials, head of agencies and the media shall be present in commemorating the 2023 IDGC.

“Also in Abuja, AHF Nigeria Girls Act, in collaboration with the Waru advocacy club shall converge at Victory of God International School, with Waru based out-of-school girls and students from adjoining schools to commemorate the IDGC.