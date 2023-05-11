From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Government has disclosed that Information and Communication Technology (ICT), has helped in fast-tracking the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, stated this at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, during the 2023 international conference organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences, yesterday.

Adefulire who was the keynote speaker on the theme: “Accelerating All-Inclusive Development: The Nigeria Journey Towards the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” make a case for the empowerment of women to ensure a boost in production and an increase in the economy.

She explained that the government had achieved in climate change, agriculture, security, education, economy, and health, amongst others with the aid of technology and partnership with relevant stakeholders.

She promised that the government will continually harness the benefits of technology for better delivery of the SDGs.

“We have provided a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation to thrive in Nigeria. We have also promoted peace and security which are very essential. We are working to ensure that the core elements around SDGs in Nigeria for its development are sustained.

“Information and technology have fast-tracked the achievements of SDGs and carrying out crucial roles. The ICT has transformed its implementation,” Adefulire added.

A Professor of Political Science, Prof Femi Mimiko, noted that the structure of politics and governance goes a long way in determining the success of SGDs, saying that “these two are the critical elements that will give you hint into every other thing you need to do.

“The truth is that economic programming is a function of the kind of Politics we have in society. Economic decisions are a product of the political process. The Political process is key, governance structures are very important to be able to make meaning of all the 17 SDGs. Unfortunately, that is missing,” Mimiko added.

Also, a Professor of Economics, Prof Olalekan Yunusa, posited that SDGs would be easily achieved with proper administration, organisation, and coordination as exemplified by economics.

He saiMostmost local government areas in the country don’t have development plans so whatever resources that are coming to the local government will have a blueprint that will be the foundation of the choice of projects and programmes that will be implemented, especially in the area of water, education, and health so they don’t need to rely on the state level for their implementation,” Yunusa stated.