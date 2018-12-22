Rita Okoye

United States Consul General in Lagos, Mr. John Bray, has said people living with disabilities could enjoy their lives with the help of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Bray made the statement during the maiden edition of the Annual Social Inclusion Dialogue Series by Project Enable, to commemorate the UN International Day of Persons With Disabilities, held at Access Bank Head Office in Lagos.

Bray, who was represented by the Public Affairs Officer of the Consulate, Mr. Russell Brooks, encouraged stakeholders to create an all-inclusive environment for people living with disabilities through the use of relevant ICT tools.

“ICT and other forms of technology make the seemingly impossible possible for people living with disabilities.

READ ALSO: Ekiti gets N3.9b Paris Club refund

“We all utilise technology every day in doing the course of our lives whether it’s for work, or whether it’s for leisure.

“For people who do not have disabilities, technology makes things easier, that’s great.

“But for people living with disabilities, technology can be crucial to do things that others take for granted,” Bray said.

The Project Director of Project Enable, Olusola Owonikoko, said the event was an opportunity to celebrate disability not inability, but as another form of ability.

“This year, the particular focus of our commemoration is inclusiveness and equity, because we believe that one of the major challenges that the community has faced is the social exclusion which is usually fuelled by the social model, discrimination and stigmatisation of the society at large.

“That is why an event like this is important to remind ourselves of what we should be doing to the community, and how we should be embracing the community and creating opportunities for everyone without discrimination,” Owonikoko said.