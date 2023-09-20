By Henry Uche, Lagos

As foremost advocate of sound corporate governance, the Institute Of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), has inaugurated thirteen sectoral groups as a way of lending its voice to issues of national importance and interest.

The groups are: Academia sector, Aviation Sector, Built Industry Sector, Digital Economy Sector, Energy Sector, Financial Institutions Sector, Insuri0ance and Pension Sector, Logistics Sector, Maritime Sector, Media and Creative Sector, Manufacturing Sector, Not for Profit Sector, and Public/Allied Institutions sector.

In a virtual address, the President & Chairman of Council, Mrs. Funmi, maintained that the establishment of the sectoral groups was meant to empower the Institute through procedural re-engineering and overhauling of its internal mechanism to boost efficiency, operations and visibility.

ICSAN president noted that it was high time the Institute leveraged its intellectual capital by organizing members into focused, vibrant and efficient groups to enable them contribute more effectively to the Institute’s growth and development.

“The rationale behind this inauguration is to constitute our diverse members from various callings into effective, pragmatic and efficient cells which we operate as parts of the organic whole in the collective pursuits of our mission and vision.

“This is a platform where members can access sector-specific information, resources and opportunities, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing to engender membership inclusivity. We feel our members should be pooled into different sector-focused groups with platforms created for them to function and promote the Institute in their various sectors”

Ekundayo who gave them charge stressed that members of each group would be more purposeful and productive when they exchange thoughts and views in synergy, than when they operate individually within the organisation.

“This will make the Institute as whole more energetic and vibrant with a resultant boost in our corporate brand and visibility. It is a purposeful organisation of our structure for more effective operations and output.

“Each group must be focused, informed and proactive regarding issues and developments in their respective areas. Each group shall come up with draft positions papers on trending matter of national importance that occurs in their industry”

She added that the Institute would continue to lend her voice on all major national issues to established its brand as the conscience of the nation on governance matters.

“I believe that we are not yet maximizing our potentials to function in very area the economy would need us. There are still many opportunities we can gainfully explore as Chartered Secretaries and Governance Professionals and contribute more to national growth and development” she affirmed.

On her part, the head of the Secretariat, Oladunni Ogunsulire, who’s also the ICSAN’s Deputy Registrar (Acad), posited that it was the aim of the Institute to be the point of contact for suggestions and possible solutions to national issues.

“We want the impact of the Institute to be felt all across board and all sectors, to an extent that stakeholders in both the public and private sectors would be seeking for ICSAN’s opinion on virtually every major issues relating to governance,” she anticipated.