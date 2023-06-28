By Henry Uche

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has elected Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo, as its 29th president & Chairman of Council to serve a two year term.

Ekundayo would officially be taking over from Mr. Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade who has achieved significant feats for the Institute in the last two years.

Her investiture taking place in Lagos on 11th July would mark a phase of a new leadership style probably, different from the administrative styles of the 28 past presidents of the Institute who were all men. This is even, as its members and other stakeholders in the corporate world expect something different from her.

As a fellow of the Institute and a Lawyer, who is also versed in corporate governance, stock brokerage and marketing, it is expected of her to bring to bear her wealth of knowledge and experience to take the Institute to a greater height by deepening the Institute’s public embrace across every sector.

“Funmi’s professional and career trajectory has positioned her for the tasks ahead particularly now, that Nigeria is yet battling with socio-economic and political turbulences affecting all and sundry” a statement signed and delivered by the Institute’s secretariat reads.