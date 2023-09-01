By Henry Uche

Professional bodies exist primarily to advance the cause of their profession, support the interest of the practitioners and serve public interest. In Nigeria, there are professional bodies making waves remarkably in different sectors among which is the Institute Of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

As a leading recognized professional body in Nigeria by Act of Parliament, dedicated to enhance the status and practice of corporate governance and public administration, the Institute has kept the faith of its mandate since inception particularly with respect to conducting the examination leading to the qualification of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Established over 50 years ago, as an Associate of Corporate Secretary International Association (CSIA), now operates independently by virtue of Act CAP I13 LFN 2004, and Chartered by Decrees 19 of 1991; Its membership has grown exponentially with chapters across the federation.

No doubt the Institute have vigorously pursued its vision and mission tenaciously, upholding its core values as a pace setter in corporate governance and administration. With successive presidents/Chairmen of council and their respective management teams, the Institute is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it develops and promote professional ideals, standards, ethics, code of conduct for the interest of its stakeholders. It’s on record that ICSAN has made conscientious effort to propagate the gospel of uncompromised corporate governance practice and excellent administration. For instance, apart from its regular seminars, workshops and training programs, symposia/conferences and trainings, ICSAN through a partnership with Lead University, Ibadan, upgrade of its syllabus, series of publications bothering on corporate governance and administration, its rich library and more importantly- making entry into second secondary schools for corporate governance education, among other giant strides, is pushing harder on this cause and worthy of commendation.

As a body passionate about the status of administration and corporate governance across the divide, it has over the years made its imprint very visible in the body polity of Nigeria; this it has done through issuance of position papers, communiques, Media engagements, regular convergence of crème de la crème across disciplines and spheres of life- whose cross- pollinated and cross – federalized ideas have made the front burners and further some discourses, all for national interest. Insofar as it is on cause to enthrone sound corporate governance, administration and Leadership, it is important for everyone to heed to the submissions from this finest Institute made up of men and women who knows their onions and worth their salt.

ICSAN’s contribution to reduce malfeasances and restore moral sanity at the highest level of governance has manifested in a number of instances. As a distinguished body, its founding fathers laid the foundation upon which successive and present leadership stands. But miffed by maladministration and mismanagement of public resources which have kept the country in constant retrogression, it’s not only expedient but exigent for professional bodies like ICSAN to redouble its efforts in pursuit of its mandate. This it can achieve through its erudite members(Chartered Secretaries and Administrators) sparse across the country and in collaboration with relevant and strategic bodies and individuals of repute.

No doubt quality leadership is sine quo non for security of life and property, improvement in welfare of the people, quality education, health care provision among others deliverables, which guarantees peace and prosperity; thus, the campaign and advocacy for people – oriented leadership must be sustained, hence everything rise and fall on leadership. With its resolve to see that code of corporate governance are not only respected but practiced by corporate leaders across board, it would be ideal and of utmost importance if necessary support is given to professional bodies who are driving forces in the remaking and rebranding of Nigeria.

With Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo on the saddle, it’s evident that that all eyes are fixated on her. Thus, stakeholders across governance, management, administration and leadership value chain are standing by, watching and waiting to see what this quintessential woman would do differently. Many, though do not expect less from her; given her charismatic disposition and mental prowess. (What a man can do, a woman can do, even better). So goes the saying.

With her six point agenda: Professional Development and Education; Advocacy and Representation; Innovation and Technology; Collaborations and Partnerships; Transition from ICSAN to ‘Corporate Governance Institute of Nigeria’ (CGIN) and laying the foundation for ICSAN House, stakeholders are not only auspicious with her competence and character, but are cocksure of her ability to deliver value even beyond expectations. As she pilot the affairs of the Institute in the next two years, family, friends and well wishers who graced her investiture and know what ICSAN stands for, (including members of the fourth estate) are equally standing by to attest to the fact that this lawyer cum capital market expert is indeed a thoroughbred with distinction.

Howbeit, critics would not spare a minute to critique her administration, having professed to be a champion of quality governance and administration. In this stance, ICSAN like a few other professional bodies in Nigeria beaming with optimism and beacon of hope would look back and smile over its accomplishments in the body polity of Nigeria, as a cynosure and epitome of accountability, transparency and responsible corporate governance and administrative pacesetter.