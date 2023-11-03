From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Organised Labour, and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), among other key players, have held a national policy dialogue to push for living wage for workers in the country.

The event, which was themed “Living Wages and Corruption in Nigeria.”, was organised by the ICPC,

in partnership with Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) and the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, the ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said that lack of a fair wage for workers, which reflects the current economic realities of the country, was fueling corruption, especially in the public sector .

Owasanoye explained that there was a nexus between low wages and corruption, suggesting that low salaries may increase an employee’s vulnerability to corruption.

He warned that neglecting the welfare of public servants could and has over time had fatal consequences on the wellbeing of the nation.

He said this was because public servants were the vehicle through which government at all levels deliver a broad range of goods and services to the people.

“Invariably, a corrupt public service inhibits the timely supply of public goods and services in equal measure to every citizen, thereby marginalizing the weak and more vulnerable segments of the nation’s population.

“The ICPC’s research, in today’s issue of inadequate living conditions wage in Nigeria has revealed that while there are several minimum wage policies, since 1981, little or no attention has been paid to actual living wages for workers, especially public servants.”Owasanoye stated.

Also speaking, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, said until workers, especially civil servants are adequately remunerated, Nigeria would only be paying lip service to eradicating corruption.

Represented by Tommy Okon, Deputy President of the Congress, Osifo said: “Before now, in the 70s when you joined the service, you would be given a car loan, accommodation and all the benefits associated with it, but today, monetization came, sold all the houses and even permanent secretaries have to live in Keffi, to come to work in Abuja.

“Directors can no longer have a comfortable accommodation that can prepare their mindset to be productive. It is corruption and it is sad.

“As we look forward to engaging the government on negotiations of the new national minimum wage anytime from now, it is incumbent of us, especially the implementers of government policies, to take a critical look at where we are, and where we ought to be and where we are going to as workers, because we have our right, and we believe that if our rights are not well attended to, it therefore means that we are talking about corruption as a lip service.

Meanwhile, NSIWC, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said talks for a new national minimum wage would start in April 2024, when the N30,000 that was put into effect by the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 expires.

He urged the stakeholders to advocate for improved service conditions rather than focusing on monetary compensation.

According to him, “Living wage should be more than cash. It should include conditions of service. It should also include external factors that will impact whatever you are getting.

“That is the mistake we make at times to think that the more money we put in our pockets, the better off we are.”