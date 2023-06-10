The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye is to speak at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) maiden Distinguished Service Public Lecture.

The epoch making event is part of the cardinal programmes of the new management of the college towards celebrating, appreciating and motivating staff that have rendered distinguished and meritorious service to the foremost institution.

The distinguished service public lecture slated for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the College Yusuf Grillo Auditorium is being organized to celebrate the immediate past Registrar of the institution, Dr. Sikiru Olukayode Momodu and to mark the end of his tenure as Registrar (2018 – 2023).

The celebration is to feature a public lecture titled: ‘Law and Ethics: Evolving New Culture in Public Service for Good Governance’ and presentation of a compendium expected to be launched in honour of the immediate past registrar.

Chairman, Public Lecture Committee, Adekunle Adams said Prince Lateef Fagbemi, the Chairman, Governing Council of the College is the guest of honour while the new Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul is the chairman and chief host of the lecture.