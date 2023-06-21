From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has criticised Transparency International’s (TI) corruption perception index.

Owansanoye, who spoke at a two-day training session for journalists organised by the commission in Abuja, said the TI’s reports typically paint a misleading picture of corruption in poor nations.

He claimed that TI gives poorer ratings to nations that are victims of corruption than to those that get the proceeds of the crime.

By projecting the anti-corruption activities of the commission, Owansanoye urged media professionals to help change the narrative.

In January, Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2022 showed that Nigeria had moved up four places to 150th from 154th the previous year.