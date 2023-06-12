By Henry Uche

As part of its plan to expand the accounting profession, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has reiterated its commitment to intensify and sustain its campaign to educational institutions in the country.

Speaking at her investiture, the 10th Chairman of ICAN- Amuwo Odofin & District, Mrs. Ruth Oyinbrakemi Igwe, who gave this assurance said the District would achieve this through its ‘Catch Them Young Program’ targeted at students in secondary and higher institutions.

Mrs. Igwe assured that her tenure would be purposeful, responsible and accountable not only for the Institute but for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development. “For our ‘Catch Them Young Program’ we hope to hold a better and more successful outing going forward.

“I will live the ideals of integrity, objectivity and acceptability. I have a great tasks ahead, But with dedication, commitment and cooperation of everyone, we shall leave an indelible footprints in the sands of time”

She pledged to complete every uncompleted projects inherited from her predecessor, and do more as a resolve to leave a legacy for posterity sake. “The work continues. We’re not resting on our oars. I believe we shall take the profession in Awumo & District to greater heights” she assured.

In a valedictory speech, the immediate past Chairman of the District, Mrs. Veronica Nkechi Odi, charged her successor to be strong, fearless, remain auspicious and ensure the continuity and completion of some progressive projects she started.

Odi alerted that the tasks ahead are enormous but as a woman vigourosly passionate about the progress of the Institute, she (Igwe) can surmount every challenges provided she work with the right people.

She called for continuous improvement and advancement of the District through training and development programs. And urged the executive members never to b found wanting but ready to draw (tap) some knowledge from the fountain and wealth of experience of past Chairmen and elders from the District.

On his part, the Chairman of the event, Alhaji Razak Jaiyeola, enjoined all and sundry to embrace digital tools if they must keep pace with current and future demands of the noble profession.

Jaiyeola emphasized on data analytics, cyber security awareness, Blockchain technology, digital financial reporting among others as requisites for potential and prospective accountants to succeed.

“Chartered accountants should have strong command of accounting software such as QuickBooks, Xero or SAP. More so, advanced skill in excel is a powerful tool for financial analysis, modeling and reporting”

He added that without continuous training and upgrading in knowledge, one risks phasing out of the system. “Knowledge of cloud computing, automation and robotic Process, fin tech, digital audit and assurance as well as communication and collaboration tools are indispensable for this profession” he stressed.