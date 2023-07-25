The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has honoured Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, with an award for his outstanding performance in promoting fiscal transparency in governance.

According to the citation heralding the award, ICAN expressed satisfaction with the contribution of the governor in running an efficient government characterized by fiscal transparency.

President of the Institute, Mallam Isa Musa Tijani, disclosed that in addition to the award, ICAN will name its building in Owerri after the governor.

He said the building shall be called “Governor Hope Uzodimma Transparency House.”

He explained that the Institute was moved to honour Uzodimma because of his steadfast implementation of the World Bank transparent budgetary regime, which recently earned the state more than 15,000 US dollars.

The state government under Uzodimma had automated its fiscal processes in line with world bank standard which ensured fiscal transparency in its budgetary regime. While presenting the award to the governor in Owerri, the ICAN president said Imo will continue to be held as an example of how a government should be run transparently.

Uzodimma expressed gratitude to ICAN for recognizing the modest efforts made by his government to ensure fiscal transparency in governance.

Uzodimma, who was represented by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. C C. Osuala assured ICAN and the people of the state that he will continue to run the state in a transparent manner in line with the international best practices.