London and Lagos-based filmmaker, Ibidunni Oladayo, is making a name for himself on the global film stage with his debut short film, “IT HAPPENED AGAIN.”

This compelling narrative, based on a true story, delves into the heart-wrenching journey of a young man seeking answers to his parents’ mysterious murder.

Fresh from its successful debut in January 2023, “IT HAPPENED AGAIN” is set to make a lasting impression at the 2023 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. Oladayo’s directorial prowess shines through as the film is nominated in five categories: Best Movie Director (Africa), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Movie Trailer, and Best Nollywood Short Film.

A Met Film School alumnus, Oladayo’s storytelling ability has garnered him a reputation for excellence in the industry. His film, “IT HAPPENED AGAIN,” not only captivates with its emotional depth but also showcases Oladayo’s talent for crafting powerful narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

As the film continues to rack up nominations and accolades