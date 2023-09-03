From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Okpuno Ebenato Uruagu, Nnewi has showcased its culture in a colourful manner with ancient relics to observe the 2023 new yam festival which attracted indigenes of the community both home and in diaspora including an industrial giant, Dr Cletus Ibeto.

Dr Ibeto, on the occasion, demonstrated his magnanimity in cash to members of the community expressing love.

The beneficiaries of his largess expressed gratitude to what they described as his philanthropic gesture to Nnewi people and beyond and prayed God to bless him the more.

One of the beneficiaries told our correspondent that Dr Ibeto had footed many bills in Nnewi, built houses for the homeless, built churches for the community, given scholarships to a countless number of indigent students, and lots more.

Sponsor of the festival, Chief Oliver Nwagbala said he dedicated himself to see that the event was successful. He said that his community has enviable cultural heritage that deserved propagation and preservation for posterity.

“We have our culture which we would not like to mix up with Western education. With this occasion, we are able to meet our brothers and sisters we have not seen for quite a long time because they all returned for the festival,” he said.

One of the personalities in the community, Hon Mbazuluike Iloka said the annual event had distinguished the community because of its rich culture. He prayed for more bountiful harvests ahead.

He noted that God had blessed the community with gift of a personality like Dr Ibeto who he described as a strong pillar.

“God has blessed us with Dr Ibeto. If you look around you could see there is a big difference in our new yam festival this time. We used to celebrate the event in a very small obi but now look around and see magnificent buildings where we are celebrating the event now courtesy of Dr Ibeto, Omekannaya. We pray for God to bless him a million fold. He is our iroko in Nnewi and Anambra State, a great philanthropist, “he said.

Iloka also praised the sponsor of the event, Chief Nwagbala for spending his resources for the planning and execution of the festival. He expressed gratitude to Obi Uruagu, Afam Obi who was the royal father of the day.

The event witnessed the appearance of all kinds of masquerade which were said to have depicted ancestral presence.