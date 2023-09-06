By Chukwudi Nweje

The Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) have joined their voices in condemning the destruction of building and equipment belonging to Daar Communications PLC (owner of African Independent Television and Raypower) by the Rivers State Government.

The government had on Monday pulled down equipment of Daar Communications on a parcel of disputed land even as the matter is pending in court.

In separate statements, yesterday, by Guy Murray-Bruce Chairman IBAN and Festus Kehinde, Coordinating Chairman SBN, the groups described the action as an “embarrassing affront against the Nigerian judiciary and barbaric act least expected from a democratically elected government.”

•Affront on judiciary –IBAN

“The action of the Rivers State Government is an act of self-help, illegal, and an abuse of the legal order prejudicial to our nascent democracy, as the dispute on the land between Daar Communications PLC and Rivers State Government is still a subject of litigation before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“IBAN views the action of the Rivers State Government as an attempt to intimidate and silence the media, which is the watchdog of the society. It calls on the Rivers State Government to stay in action and allow the judicial process to prevail on the matter.”

•Rivers govt engaging in jungle justice

SNB noted that the action of government, which is a party in the lawsuit on the matter pending before the court is a clear demonstration that the executive arm believes in jungle justice rather than the rules of law,

“This unfortunate step taken by the state government is a clear demonstration that the executive arm believes in jungle justice rather than the rules of law, which is very nauseating at this stage of the nation’s democracy. This action is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all lovers of justice and equity. SNB is joining other well-meaning Nigerians and professional bodies to condemn this barbaric act.”

SNB accused the Rivers State government and its agencies of compounding the infrastructure challenges the Nigerian media face, and called on the government and its agencies at all levels to refrain from actions that are capable of compromising the international image of Nigeria among the comity of nations.

“Despite the fact that Broadcast media houses in Nigeria today are facing humongous infrastructure and bleeding from financial deficit orchestrated by accumulated economic misadventures of the nation’s political leaders, the media remains steadfast in ensuring the advancement of the nation’s unity and democratic governance.

“SNB further calls on Government at all levels that rather than aggravating the financial crisis inflicted on the media as a result of poor economy and serious security challenges.”