From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Scores of residents of Sobaloju Compound between Oja’ba and Idi-Arere in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State, took to the streets at the weekend in protest against the planned sale or lease of their cherished ancestral family compound to a finance house, whose identity is currently being withheld.

Beside, what may be even more surprising is the threat made by the female protesters, who have vowed to carry out a naked protest in order to resist the plan that would potentially render them homeless and sever their ties to their indigeneship of Ibadan, if their family compound is sold, without the consent of the bona-fide sons and daughters of Sobaloju Compound by purported by some people.

The protesters, who hold the popular Sobaloju Compound, opposite the palace of Oba Abass Aleshinloye in Isale Ijebu area in high regard as their ancestral roots, expressed concern that any attempt to sell the property would not only rob them of their Ibadan indigeneship, but also erase their lineage and history.

Voicing their distress, one of the protester stated, “If our sons and daughters ask about our family house in the future, where do we show them? The graves of our ancestors are here. Now, some people who have no direct connection with the family are planning to sell off our compound. What will happen to their resting places?”

The protesters emphasised that Sobaloju’s family is renowned globally, boasting a reputation and historical record that runs deep. They firmly declare that they would not sit idly by and allow individuals without a genuine link to the family to trade away their heritage.

They carried placards with inscriptions: ‘This house is not for sale. Nobody should attempt to drive us into the rain or sunn be warned – Sobaloju Descendants.’

Following the protest, Secretary of Sobaloju Descendants, Alhaji Basiru Adelabu, held a briefing with the press, announcing that the family, in fact, has no intention of selling the property. Adelabu issued a stern warning to any potential buyers, urging them to reconsider their plans. He alleged that Mr. Lateef Adesina and Ambassador Rashidi Oladipo were behind the purported plan to sell or lease out the property in the Sobaloju Compound. But the allegation has since been denied by the duo, saying it was a blatant lie and sheer rubbish.

According to Adelabu, “The purpose of our peaceful protest is to bring attention to the relevant government agencies, such as the police, the Directorate of State Services, the banks and finance houses, the Ministry of Land, and the general public about the unauthorised efforts of certain individuals to sell or lease the family compound without the consent of the Sobaloju family members,” Adelabu explained.

He also called upon the Committee on Land Grabbing of the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative, which was established by the Olubadan Advisory Council, to come to their assistance. Adelabu specifically addressed the committee’s chairman, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, president of the Association of Ibadan Mogajis, to look into their case.

Adelabu issued a warning to the public, urging them to be vigilant and cautious of those falsely identifying themselves as members of the Sobaloju family. He firmly clarified that the Sobaloju family has no intention of selling any of their property. It was observed that as the battle for the preservation of their heritage continues, the protesters have remained determined in their fight.

However, in a telephone conversation with journalists, Mr. Lateef Adesina, who was alleged to have hand in the purported sale or lease of the Sobaloju Compound, faulted the allegation of the protesters, saying the accusation against him was nothing but a blackmail. Ambassador Oladipo also told journalists to disregard the allegation.

Adesina said: “Whoever is peddling that rumour is trying to incur the wrath of God. How can they allege me of planning to sell the family compound? The allegation is nothing but sheer rubbish. These same set of people have leased part of the land for the building of shops on 35 years agreement without seeking the consent of other stakeholders, including Ambassador Oladipo, Justice Nurudeen Adekola, Engr. Akintoye and other prominent elders in the family.”