Renee Consulting, a renowned educational advisory and consulting firm, is preparing for the second edition of its Study Education Fair, scheduled for Saturday, May 27th, at the Bon Nest Hotel Conference Hall in Ibadan. The event aims to offer valuable guidance and information on studying abroad to prospective students, particularly in the UK and Ireland.

Following the success of the first edition held in the South-South region of Benin City in Edo state, Nkeonye Akumah, Partner Consultant at Renee Consulting, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming fair in Ibadan. She described the previous event as “insightful and resourceful,” providing students with proper guidance and information to help them achieve their study abroad goals and aspirations.

The Ibadan edition of the Study Education Fair will feature seasoned representatives ready to answer questions about studying abroad in September 2023 and January 2024. They will also provide the latest updates to help students make better, more informed decisions regarding their study abroad goals.

Akumah highlighted the values that underpin Renee Consulting’s mission, stating that the firm aims to offer top-notch advisory and consulting services to align with clients’ educational aspirations and career goals. She added that the company serves as an intermediary for clients at choice institutions, ensuring they receive the correct information from the moment they engage with Renee Consulting and guiding them seamlessly through the entire process until they arrive at their desired study location.

Renee Consulting’s vision, as articulated by Akumah, is “to create a world of excellence through international recruitment, and that is what the company continues to strive and stand for.”

Nkeonye Akumah emphasized the significance of the upcoming Study Education Fair in Ibadan, saying, “The Study Education Fair promises to be an invaluable resource for students looking to embark on their study abroad journey. We encourage prospective attendees to mark their calendars for Saturday, May 27th, to seize this unique opportunity to learn more about pursuing their educational dreams overseas.”

The fair is scheduled to take place at the Bon Nest Hotel Conference Hall, Plot A, Oduduwa Street off Adeyi Street, Off Awolowo Road, Old Bodija, Ibadan on Saturday, 27th May 2023, from 9 am to 3 pm. Participants can expect interactive sessions with student advisers, free career guidance on courses, finances, and schools, free university application processing, on-spot offers, free statement of purpose writing tips, free CV evaluation, accommodation guidance, and free visa guidance for all offer holders.