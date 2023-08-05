The recent elevation of members of the Olubadan Advisory Council to beaded-crowns wearing kings with the titles of Royal Majesties has been described as a positive development and a source of pride for the people of Ibadan.

Former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Prof Oladapo Afolabi, made the remark during a reception held at the Jogor Centre in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, as part of the activities organised to mark the first anniversary of the coronation of Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Afolabi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Royal Committee, noted: “With 10 Obas and one Imperial Majesty, Ibadan can now be said to be a metropolis with more than one Oba, and for that, we are all proud.”

In a statement released by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Afolabi expressed his satisfaction with the current number of traditional rulers in Ibadan.

It is worth noting that all the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, except Otun Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja, were crowned as Royal Majesties by Oba Balogun on July 7th of this year, at the historic Mapo Hall in the heart of the state capital.

The former Head of Service of the Federation explained that the programme was organised to celebrate Oba Balogun’s first year on the throne, which he described as peaceful and eventful.

He urged all indigenes of Ibadan to show their support for the cause of Ibadanland, encouraging them to go beyond just being members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

Afolabi also announced that the celebration would be an annual event, with the approval of Olubadan, as he requested the support of Ibadan sons and daughters, both within the country and abroad, whenever the committee calls upon them.

During the reception, Prof. Afolabi expressed gratitude to the other members of the committee, including the new Ajiroba of Ibadanland, Prof. Soji Adejumo, and the former Oyo State Head of Service (HoS) and Bobajiro of Ibadanland, Alhaji Tajudeen Aremu. Also present were Dr. Kola Balogun, the immediate past Senator from Oyo South Senatorial District, Gani Kayode-Kalogun, the new Agba Ofin of Ibadanland, Barr. Mobolaji Ayorinde, and several others.

The event attracted prominent personalities, including politicians, business people, members of academia, and traditional rulers. The colourful celebration also featured the relaunch of a specially curated compendium to commemorate the anniversary.