From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the case of a young nurse, identified as Omoniyi Boluwatife, whose dead body was found after a night club outing in Ibadan, the state capital.

Boluwatife, a nursing graduate of Lead City University, Ibadan, was officially inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria one or two days earlier before her life was cut short.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed that the incident occurred, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dr. Adebola Hamzat, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased lady, according to available information, went to Copacapana Club at Awolowo Road, Old Bodija, Ibadan, to celebrate her induction into the prestigious Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. But she was said to have left the nightclub before she was killed.

Boluwatife was reportedly found dead the following day. Her intestine was reportedly removed, with some saying it was her womb, forcing many to allege that she was probably used for money rituals.

Though the place where her lifeless body was found has not been confirmed, some commentators on the social media said they saw her corpse at Sapati Junction in Ibadan.

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, had on Thursday raised the alarm that the lifeless body of young lady was found at Igbo Agala at Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

But the management of Copacapana Club has reacted to the happening, saying: “It’s important to clarify that the incident did not happen in our facility and neither was anyone trailed from our facility. The appropriate authority are on top of the situation as we write and we believe that justice will be served at the end of their investigation”.

Boluwatife’s mother reportedly travelled from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to celebrate the induction with her daughter. She reportedly returned to Port Harcourt the following day, before the deceased went to the club with her friends.