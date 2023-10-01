From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a joyful celebration quickly turned into a devastating tragedy for two families in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the death of a bridegroom, 34-year-old Bosun, who perished alongside his best man, as well as two other friends of theirs in a fatal car crash on the eve of his wedding.

The incident occurred late in the evening of Friday September 29, as Bosun and his best man were returning from a lively bachelor’s eve party. The incident terminated the lives that were full of promises, especially the imminent joy that the groom’s wedding day was meant to bring.

They were driving along Idi-Ape and Iwo Road Roundabouts when their vehicles collided with a trailer in a shocking accident that claimed their lives, as well as the lives of two other individuals.

The road crash reportedly occurred very close to a popular fuel station between Best Way Bus Stop and Abayomi area of Iwo Road.

Bosun was said to be a dedicated employee of a renowned multi-national firm in Nigeria, and had been eagerly looking forward to his wedding day, scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

Tragically, fate had other plans as his life was cut short on the eve of his marital bliss, leaving his loved ones devastated.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the incident happened around 11:00p.m., adding that the groom was in an Highlander SUV, with his best man following closely behind in a Toyota Camry. Regrettably, their vehicles collided with a trailer in the process of offloading cements, resulting in the fatal accident.

The groom’s body and others have been deposited in the morgue of a private hospital at Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Lekan Odewo, could not confirm the story immediately, saying that he would get back to this reporter for comment.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Wale Osifeso, could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.