From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is currently agog, as a leading food chain company in Nigeria, So Fresh Nigeria, launched campaign for healthy living, through daily consumption of fresh healthy food in a bid to improve their health, and enhance the general wellbeing of people for a healthy nation.

The advice was given by Chief Executive Officer, So Fresh Nigeria, Mr. Olagoke Balogun, and the company ‘s Co-founder/Executive Director, Mrs. Abimbola Olagoke, at the opening of a new outlet located on Town Planning Way, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The launch of the campaign was preceded by several activities aimed at engaging with the community, including an exciting roadshow to six major locations in Ibadan, including Bodija, Jericho, Oluyole, University of Ibadan, Ring Road, and Akobo.

Chief Executive Officer of So Fresh Nigeria, Mr. Balogun, in his address, said it was imperative for Nigerians to cultivate the culture of daily consumption of healthy food because health is wealth, adding that a nation with healthy population would be a vibrant nation.

He stated that the outlet is set to change the healthy food landscape in Ibadan city and further promote the benefits of a wholesome lifestyle. He added: “We are thrilled to introduce So Fresh to Ibadan and contribute to the promotion of healthy living in this vibrant city. Our goal is to provide a wide array of nutritious and delicious options that empower individuals to make positive choices for their well-being.

Balogun stated further that the company firmly believes that ‘fresh is best’, saying So Fresh is Nigeria’s pioneer and number one healthy food chain, committed to providing fresh, delicious, and nutrient-rich meals that cater to health-conscious individuals with its wide range of offerings, including fresh salads, juices, smoothies, parfaits, fiesta wraps, sandwiches, and other quick on-the-go healthy meals.

Speaking in the same vein, the Co-founder and Executive Director, Mrs. Abimbola Olagoke, who cut the ribbon to officially declare the outlet open for business, said, with the outlet now open, the residents of Ibadan can now indulge in its delectable and healthful range of meals. She assured of the dedication and commitment of the management and staff to deliver exceptional service while fostering a culture of wellness among its patrons.

The event featured a walk-in session, which allowed customers to explore the menu and experience the flavorful and healthful offerings firsthand. The enthusiastic response from attendees demonstrated the growing demand for convenient and nutritious meal options in Ibadan.