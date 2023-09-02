From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday presented the staff of office to 116-year old Alaba of Abanla in Oluyole Local Government, Oba Tiamiyu Olubiyi Oladipupo, and 31 other ancient baales (village heads) elevated to coronet-wearing traditional rulers, and crowned on the same day by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The elevation, coronation, and presentation of staff of office to the new kings was held at the Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan, which was attended by members of Olubadan Advisory Council; Head of Royalty Committee in Ibadan, Prof Oladapo Afolabi, who is a retired Head of Civil Service of the Federation; Mogaji of Olugbade Compound, Chief Dotun Sanusi, Chairman, Association of Ibadan Mogajis, Chief Asimiyu Ariori; President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Ajeniyi Ajewole; and people from all walks of life. An attempt made to interview the 116-year old new king briefly on his feeling for becoming an oba at that age, could not materialise because of the huge crowd and noise.

Makinde, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Segun Olayiwola, noted in his speech that “the history of Ibadan is being written in gold today. Ibadan, which used to have one king, now has many obas that would henceforth be following Olubadan to occasions, or even represent the paramount ruler of the city at events.

The new obas were presented with lesser crowns to those of the Olubadan Advisory Council that were earlier elevated and crowned on July 7, 2023. While each member of the Olubadan Advisory Council is given beaded crown and is being addressed as ‘His Royal Majesty’, each of the elevated Baales were given coronet, and will be addressed as ‘His Royal Highness’. The Olubadan is ‘His Imperial Majesty’.

The coronation of the 32 baales as kings has increased the number of obas in Ibadan to 43, including 10 members of Olubadan in Council and the Olubadan himself. Though 34 baales were elevated to kings, only 32 were crowned because two vacant seats of Onimoniya of Moniya in Akinyele Local Government, and Alakufo of Akufo in Ido Local Government.