Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has reiterated that he would never engage in media bout with any of his predecessors.

Ikpeazu reaffirmed this in statement, by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, in reaction to a statement credited to Senator T.A.Orji, the immediate past governor of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu said that he has been “proudly carrying the cross of the governance of Abia State” adding that he would “continue to carry it till his last day in office.”

The statement read in part: “As a personal policy, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not join issues with any of his predecessors in office. For the almost eight years he has held office as governor, he has not engaged any of his predecessors in any kind of untoward exchange, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so. This policy is largely responsible for the socio-political stability we have enjoyed in Abia State since 2015. The governor intends to sustain this personal policy going forward.

“Finally, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is of the firm view that as in all matters, history and posterity will, over time, put all things in proper perspective.”