The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Jonah David Jang has said he will not honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), to report to its Kano office on 5th December, 2018.

He said he has written to the commission asking it to pick another date in January 2019.

Jang who is the former Governor of Plateau State explained that the decision to turn down the invitation was to enable him appear in court in Jos where he is under trial having been charged to court by the same commission, and the matter is expected to commence definite hearing about the date of the invitation.

In a statement by his Media Consultant, Mr Clinton Garuba, Jang added, “To be sure, it is baffling how the EFCC expects the serving Senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities.”