•To review overseas scholarship scheme

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The General Overseer and Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, has declared that nothing would stop him from continuing his philanthropic services to humanity.

Chinyere, who is on medical treatment abroad resulting from stress, also said that whenever he returns home, he would double his services to the less-privileged in the society because it is the root of success of OPM church since it was founded.

He declared: “So, I refuse to be discouraged in helping; in fact, once I come back to Nigeria, I shall multiply my helping by the grace of God, because this is what God has given me money to do. It shall be double of humanitarian work.”

The Port Harcourt-based cleric, who is widely known for his humanitarian work, irrespective of ethnicity and religious beliefs, thanked those that had been praying for him for quick recovery, assuring that he would not lose focus from the purpose God established OPM church.

He explained: “The secret of my success in just 16 years of establishing OPM church is helping others actualize their dreams. For example, dreams of going to school, dreams of travelling overseas, dreams of becoming a landlord, dreams of free medical, dreams of establishing their own businesses, dreams of stopping there criminal life like kidnapping, armed robbery and others; and most especially, dreams of making heaven when rapture takes place. That is my calling.”

According to the claric, his further overseas empowerment programme would be conditional, so that potential beneficiaries would appreciate the efforts of the church.

Chinyere continued: “By the grace of God, I will no longer over stress myself again, because I have many more destinies God will use me to save.

“Number two, as soon as I come back to Nigeria, I shall commence OPM overseas empowerment programme on some conditions attached to avoid stress and negative past experiences.

“Once OPM sends you overseas, only one month accommodation will be paid by OPM for you.

Unlike the more than 300 persons I sent to Dubai ( It can be confirmed).

“I paid rent for almost one year for them, till I said I will no longer pay rent for people that come to hustle. No more.

“No feeding money will be given to you. As soon as you land, hustling has started.

“Remember, you are not to refund to OPM kobo spent on you to travel overseas as it has always been. So, hustle, help your family and help other less-privileged, because when you help others, that is when God will bless you more.”