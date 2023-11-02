…Promises to be good Ambassador of Nasarawa State

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National coordinator of the national social safety Nets coordinating office NASSCO Abdulaziz Suleiman Danladi has promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty alleviation Dr Betta Edu.

Abdulaziz who is the immediate past member representing keffi East constituency at the Nasarawa state house of Assembly and Sarkin matasan keffi gave the assurance while hosting the Senior special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Nasarawa State Liaison office Abuja Hon Yusuf jibrin Maiangwa on a courtesy in his office, Abuja, Thursday.

The NASSCO National Coordinator appreciated the visit saying his office is the fulcrum of the Federal government social intervention programmes under the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty alleviationS

He used the visit to appreciate President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and poverty alleviation Dr Betta Edu for the nomination and Governor Abdullahi Sule for his support and promised not to disappoint them in the course of discharging his duties.

He equally solicit for prayers and support from the people of Nasarawa State to enable him succeed.

Earlier the senior special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Nasarawa State Liaison office Abuja Hon Yusuf jibrin Maiangwa who led the delegation said the visit was to formally congratulates Abdulaziz on his new appointment on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Nasarawa State indigenes residing in Abuja and wished him success.