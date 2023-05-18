The factional chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has given grounds on which he’d honour an invitation for dialogue from the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Apapa spoke on Arise TV programme Morning Show, saying he would meet with the former Lagos State governor if it was approved by the party.

His words: “Before I honour him, I will consult the executive of the party, so if they ask me to go ahead, I will do. If the executive says go ahead it becomes our position.

“It’s not going to be my position. If they say go and see him or we are going to see him, it becomes the position of the party not the position of Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

“All of us will collectively go and see him. That is if we have the mandate of the house that we are going to see him.”