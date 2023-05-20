•How we kidnapped Delta couple

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspected members of a four-man kidnapping squad operating within the Ughelli area of Delta State, have narrated the role they played in the recent kidnap of a couple who coughed out N1 million to secure their freedom.

The suspects – Efe Ese Peter and James Emmanuel – told Saturday Sun while being paraded in Asaba that they have been involved in two operations before the long arm of the law caught up with them.

They also revealed what they got from the proceeds of the kidnapping escapades after their victims couple paid ransom to the ring leader simply identified as ‘Oh Lord’ who is still at large.

While Emmanuel said he got N150,000.00 and N300,000.00 respectively from two successful operations, Peter said ‘Oh Lord’ paid him N300,000.00 and N100,000.00 for his services as a driver.

In the latest kidnap saga of the gang, Emmanuel told our correspondent that ‘Oh Lord’ mobilised and armed them with guns to lay ambush within the couple’s residential area.

“So on that day, we entered the compound and forced the couple, at gun point, into their car. They were just coming home, as the woman opened the gate, we followed them inside.

“The leader (Oh Lord) held the man into the car, and the other boy held the woman and forced her into the car. I was sitting at the front seat. ‘Oh Lord’ gave me one cut-to-size gun.

“As we were going, the man jumped out of the car, and we did not shoot him but left with his wife. We don’t operate with cars, ‘Oh Lord’ usually called one Okada rider to take us to operation,” he stated.

According to the 32-year old suspect, ‘Oh Lord’ directed the driver to take them to the bush, with the couple’s Lexus SUV, where he (‘Oh Lord’) single-handedly negotiated the N1 million ransom.

Claiming that he was a tiler, the suspect said he was trying to raise money for poultry business when his childhood friend, ‘Oh Lord’, led him into kidnapping.

On his part, Peter, a native of Okpara Inland in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, said he is the gang’s driver, adding that he was also trying to raise money to purchase a Sienna Bus for commercial purposes.

The 25-year old suspect also narrated how he was picked up by the police, after collecting his N100,000.00 share from the proceeds of N1 million ransom paid by the kidnapped couple.

“From home, the leader called me to come to his house where I met his wife who gave me N100,000.00. She said her husband asked her to give me the money and I left.

“I was not expecting any money although I knew he collected N1 million but he told me that he collected N400,000.00. We did not quarrel. As I left his house, a mechanic friend of mine called me to come and check one vehicle if I will be interested in buying it.

“I was still negotiating with the mechanic when my wife called me that she was sick. So I went back home, I even chartered a tricycle so that he could help to take her to the hospital.

“I was not expecting it. As I opened the door, I saw police officers. I did not argue with them, so they brought me here,” he narrated.

Parading the suspects, Public Relations Officer of the command, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of the Police, stated that the ring leader (Oh Lord) escaped through the ceiling with gunshot injuries when operatives stormed his house.

Edafe said the gang kidnapped the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Okutonye Efetobore on April 27, 2023 in Ughellu town, and collected N1 million as ransom

According to Edafe, the two arrested suspects led operatives to the ring leader’s house who on sighting the police, “engaged them in a gun duel and escaped through the ceiling of his apartment with bullet injuries.

“When his apartment was searched, a bag containing a locally fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition were recovered. A manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,” he added.