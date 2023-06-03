From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The immediate past Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has described her purported arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over allegations of money laundering as fake news.

In a statement she personally signed, she said she went on our own volition to clear the air on purported corruption and enrichment to the tune of N2 billion.

According to Tallen, she did not address the issue before now due to the respect for her former principal – President Muhammadu Buhari but now that she is out of office, it has now become necessary to do so.

Although she did not give background to what let to her going to the EFCC on her own to clear the air, she however, chided the anti-graft agency for not taking the most decent and appropriate action, by first writing to the Mininstry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

Tallen said there was no no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was she arrested.

She reminded all leaders in every sphere of the Society that the country’s Economic and Political infrastructure are to be used to serve the nation, from the highest office holder to the noblest and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.

Her statement read thus:

EX -WOMEN AFFAIRS MINISTER CLEARS AIR ON EFCC VISIT AND ALLEGED N2BN FRAUD.

At about 9pm yesterday news began circulating that I had been arrested by the EFCC. This fake news was carried by several media outlets who were either mischievious or misguided.

I would like to state that I went to the EFCC on my own accord to address the very false allegation made against me recently.

Owing to the respect for my former principal – Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however it has now become necessary to do so.

Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Mininstry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and injurious to my person and character. Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.

Again out of respect for the professionalism demonstrated by the EFCC, I will make this Press statement a brief one, to allow for a transparent enquiry.

Finally, I urge all leaders in every sphere of our Society and remind them that our Economic and Political infrastructure are to be used to serve the Nation, from the highest office holder to the noblest of us and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.