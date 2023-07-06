From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The fleeing suspect who reportedly stole a Mercedes Benz Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) from a car stand in Abuja on June 30, has been arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command.

The exotic GLB 250 4MATIC car worth N58 million, was earlier recovered from where it was abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on July 3.

The suspect, 25-year old Meshach Siunuphro, was arrested in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday following intelligence.

Siunuphro, a native of Ughelli in Delta State, told newsmen that he was hypnotized when he absconded with the car in the process of test running it.

Parading the suspect, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect would be transferred to Abuja for further investigation.

Edafe disclosed that when it was discovered that the car was in Delta, the complainant who is the Abuja-based car dealer was advised to come to the command to formally lodge the report.

According to Edafe, the dealer complied, adding that on July 3, the vehicle was recovered.

“Investigation did not stop there, we later got another intelligence report that the suspect was in Benin. We swing into action and arrested him this morning (Thursday morning), moved him to Asaba for onward transfer to Abuja,” he said.

Edafe seized the opportunity to advise card dealers and car owners to be wary of the new scheme by criminals to snatch cars from people.

He particularly cautioned those who take their cars to car wash centres never to hand over the ignition keys to the attendants.

In an interview, the suspect who claimed to be a 300-level student of Business Administration in far away Turkey, said he was hypnotized.

Saying that he was also into forex trade, said he intended to buy the car for personal use.