From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four inmates at the Kwale Custodial Centre in Delta State have regained their freedom courtesy of the state Chief Judge, Justice Diai at the beginning of second quarter jail delivery exercise.

They include Festus Okpro (35); Friday Michael (32); Precious Obinna (20) and Okeghi John (60).

They were charged for offences ranging from unlawful society, robbery, attempted murder, murder and conspiracy to commit felony.

Justice Diai declared that the inmates had no case to answer, acting that she acted on the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

One of the lucky inmates, Precious Obinna, a lady from Imo State, narrated how she was arrested at her boyfriend’s house by the police for murder case.

The 20 years old lady said she just visited the boyfriend at Abbi in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, and while with him, the police raided the area and arrested her and the boyfriend for alleged murder of a young man whose corpse was found close to the house.

Shedding tears of joy, she insisted that she was innocent of the crime, saying that she has learned her lesson from that incident for the need to heed parents advice.

Meanwhile, four others including Okumo Emmanuel, Ujerekre Omokoro, Ebi Daniel and Onitsha Cornelius were granted bail by the Chief Judge.

They were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery.

Justice Diai stated that the prosecuting counsel, A. O. Suoware said the only charge against the defendants was illegal possession of firearms and that the witness who ought to testify in respect of other charges had declined and refused to come to court.

She pointed out that based on the submission of the counsel, the Director of the Public Defender in the Ministry of Justice applied for bail of the four inmates under section 243 (1) ACJL 2022 on the ground that they had been in custody since 2019 without trial.

The Chief Judge therefore granted the bail application in the sum of N500,000 each with surety in like sum and that the surety must be resident within jurisdiction.

Justice Diai who reviewed 293 warrants of inmates at the custodial centre lauded the judges, magistrates, DPP, police, Chief Registrar and his team, for ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.