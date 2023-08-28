The Nigerian entertainment industry got an uplift in 2021 as a new record label Osas Vision Music (OVM) berthed with the unveiling of the label and RnB/AfroPop artist Mark Abraham Owoivjo, popularly known Mark Owi and hails from Benue State.

The CEO of the label, Osas Vision Music, Lucky Ekenonmaghele, is a serial entrepreneur and a native of Benin, Edo State, delved into the music business for his love for good music.

The one major reason that set the brand apart from others is 100% passion and zeal towards the industry. As optimistic as he is to succeed, he believes his act would soon become a global phenomenon. He further stated that the label is poised to make a big difference in the industry.

Osas Vision Music has successfully churned out music like “Hold You”, “Bebe”, and currently promoting the latest banging release, “Alafia” from the act, Mark Owi. “All songs still enjoying massive rotations, and doing pretty well on all social and digital platforms. It can only get better for both the label and the signee moving onward. Just watch out for what Osas Vision Records and Mark Owi would be dropping here to redefine the music space and setting it right with good sounds and intentions. We are not under any illusion that we have the best record label, in due time the world would affirm”, says the Lucky Ekenonmaghele.

Osas Vision Music is a Lagos, Nigeria-based record label with its headquarters in London. “2023 seem to be looking good for team and we anticipate all the amazing body of works yet to unveil in the rest of the year”, the CEO said.