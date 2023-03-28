From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Elder statesman and Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday, said he regards the Yoruba with great respect and could not have described them in derogatory language.

Reacting to reports circulating on social media quoting him as calling the Yoruba political rascals, Iwuanyanwu said as an honorary citizen of Yoruba land with many chieftaincy titles across the region and having one of his daughter married to a Yoruba man, he had no reason to insult the tribe.

Describing the social media reports as malicious, wicked and fake news, Iwuanyanwu said he did not make such a statement.

“I am the Balogun Babaguwan of Ibadan land. I have also been honoured with Chieftaincy titles by numerous Yoruba Obas. I am no doubt an honorary citizen of Yoruba land. I have many personal friends and staff of my various companies including directors who are Yoruba. Most of them played major roles in shaping my economic destiny. I therefore do not have any reason whatsoever to insult Yoruba tribe whom I regard with great respect.”

Iwuanyanwu said the said social media news was a complete misrepresentation of the statement he made at Awka, Anambra State in connection to the killings, destructions of properties and harassment of the Igbo in Lagos during the just concluded elections.

He said his statement was covered live by Arise Television, Channels and many other electronic and print media houses and could be gotten by anyone to clarify what he said.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that at no time did I make the statement credited to me by blackmail circulating on the social media that Yoruba are political rascals as this was fraudulently manipulated. I want to warn all perpetrators of this fake news that it is a criminal offence to circulate fake news against a peace-loving Nigerian.

“What I did at the ceremony was to admonish Igbo who felt threatened by various attacks in Lagos that they have no cause to worry because there are no problems between Igbo and Yoruba. I therefore told them to stay in Lagos and go about their normal businesses. I did however mention to them that the attackers are political rascals and their action does not reflect the good relationship between Yoruba and Igbo.

“I felt very sad that a Nigerian should be denied his democratic right to vote any candidate of his choice because of his tribe. What happened to Igbo in Lagos was in the press and Igbo are very grateful to those distinguished and well meaning Yoruba who rose up to speak against the killings, injuries and destruction of properties of Igbo in Lagos only because they voted the candidates of their choice.”

“Ironically, some of the Igbo who lost their properties and who were wounded were not only members of Labour Party, but that of some other political parties. This is because I am aware that most Igbo in Lagos voted for the incumbent governor who in their opinion did well in the past four years and deserves to be given another opportunity.”

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not own any political party and we do not control any political party where our members belong. In effect people are free to choose, work for, and vote for any political party of their choice and that’s why Igbo are virtually in all the political parties in the Country. I don’t have any doubt in my mind that the peddlers of this fake news are part of the syndicates that brought misery and sadness to the Igbo resident in Lagos. I am appealing to the Yorubas to fish them out and know that they are portraying Yoruba in a bad light.

“On Personal basis, one of my best daughters is married to a prominent Yoruba family in Ibadan, Oyo State. My son in Law and his wife have lived together for over 20 years. This Union has produced four adorable children. I am very proud of my son-in-law. The children of this marriage are Yoruba and not Igbo by our culture and tradition. I will not be happy if at any time any group of people discriminates against them in Yoruba land because their mother is Igbo. Over the years many Yoruba and Igbo families have intermarried. It is therefore very important to all men of goodwill to arrest the present situation which if not arrested may cause social unrest.”